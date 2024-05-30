Eating a low-carb diet, or the low FODMAP diet, can help with IBS symptoms, a new study finds. d3sign/Getty Images/Moment RF hide caption toggle caption d3sign/Getty Images/Moment RF Shots - Health News A low-carb diet may help IBS as much as tricky elimination diets, and more than drugs May 30, 2024 • The standard advice for symptoms of IBS is either medication or a tough-to-follow diet called low FODMAP. A new study finds both that diet and the much simpler low-carb diet brought more relief than drugs.