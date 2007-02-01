Bloggers Join Frenzy at Media-Saturated Libby Trial

Journalists have descended en masse upon the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., to cover the trial of Lewis "Scooter" Libby, Vice President Cheney's former chief of staff. But as the usual assortment of newspaper reporters and network correspondents clamor for their seats this week, bloggers join the ranks of journalists in the courthouse.

For the first time in the admittedly brief history of the blogosphere, the U.S. District Court in Washington has given the Media Bloggers Association two press credentials. A rotating cast of association members claims those seats each day, posting commentary about the trial.

In Place of Television

Bloggers are allowed to sit in the nearby press room and relay their posts via a wireless Internet connection. Given that no cameras, video, or audio equipment are allowed in the courtroom, play-by-plays posted on some blogs offer an alternative perspective on the trial. The bloggers insist that the posts not be read as transcripts. After all, they're not court reporters. Instead, they call the updates "liveblogs."

"Liveblog" commentaries can be snarky. ("Now she's got a pissed look on her face," the writers of Fire Dog Lake noted when describing former New York Times reporter Judith Miller on the stand). But they also play it straight. For example, on Media Is A Plural, Rory O'Connor offers a dry account of each step in the trial:

"Defense then refers to Cooper's notes of his conversation with Libby. First, Libby gave him the full on the record statement about the Niger/uranium story. It noted that the VP was unaware of Wilson's trip until long after it happened."