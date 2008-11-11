Accessibility links

Where Does The Republican Party Go From Here? After George Bush's unpopular presidency and John McCain's decisive defeat, there is a battle underway for the soul of the Republican Party. Conservative leaders weigh in on how to reinvigorate the GOP.
Where Does The Republican Party Go From Here?

Heard on Talk of the Nation

After George Bush's unpopular presidency and John McCain's decisive defeat, there is a battle underway for the soul of the Republican Party. Conservative leaders weigh in on how to reinvigorate the GOP.

Guests:

Michael Gerson, former speech writer to President Bush; author of Heroic Conservatism: Why Republicans Need to Embrace America's Ideals (And Why They Deserve to Fail If They Don't)

Rick Santorum, former U.S. senator for Pennsylvania; currently a senior fellow of the Ethics and Public Policy Center

Rep. Tom Davis (R-VA), represents Virginia's 11th Congressional district; retiring after 14 years in the House

