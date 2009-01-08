Accessibility links

Chuck Todd Examines 'How Barack Obama Won' NBC's newly appointed chief White House correspondent talks with Dave Davies about his new book, How Barack Obama Won: A State-by-State Guide to the Historic 2008 Presidential Election.
NPR logo

Chuck Todd Examines 'How Barack Obama Won'

Listen
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/99097088/99118160" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Chuck Todd Examines 'How Barack Obama Won'

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

Chuck Todd Examines 'How Barack Obama Won'

Chuck Todd Examines 'How Barack Obama Won'

Listen
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/99097088/99118160" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

Chuck Todd was editor-in-chief of The Hotline, an inside-Washington newsletter from the National Journal, before moving to NBC. NBC hide caption

toggle caption
NBC

In his new book How Barack Obama Won: A State-by-State Guide to the Historic 2008 Presidential Election, NBC News' Chuck Todd parses the results of the 2008 election using a fine-grained statistical approach.

With NBC Elections Director Sheldon Gawiser, Todd breaks down the data across demographics and political alignments, using measures like "The Bush Factor" — how Obama fared in states where President George W. Bush's approval rating was low — to tease out a sense of the American electorate and whether there's really been a sea change in American politics.

Todd is political director for NBC, and was named the network's chief White House correspondent in December 2008. He also serves as a contributing editor on Meet the Press and is an on-air political analyst for the network's various news programs.

Books Featured In This Story

How Barack Obama Won

A State-by-State Guide to the Historic 2008 Presidential Election

by Chuck Todd, Sheldon Gawiser, Ana Maria Arumi and G. Evans Witt

Paperback, 258 pages |

purchase

Buy Featured Book

Title
How Barack Obama Won
Subtitle
A State-by-State Guide to the Historic 2008 Presidential Election
Author
Chuck Todd, Sheldon Gawiser, et al

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

NPRPolitics

There's More To It