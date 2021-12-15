We buy a lot of Christmas trees (Classic)

Enlarge this image toggle caption Robert Smith/NPR Robert Smith/NPR

*Note: This episode originally ran in 2020*

'Tis the season for Americans to head out in droves and bring home a freshly-cut Christmas tree. But decorative evergreens don't just magically show up on corner lots, waiting to find a home in your living room. There are a bunch of fascinating steps that determine exactly how many Christmas trees get sold, and how expensive they are.

Today on the show, we visit the world's largest auction of Christmas trees — and then see how much green New Yorkers are willing to throw down for some greenery. It's a story where snow-dusted Yuletide dreams meet the hard reality of supply and demand. We've got market theory, a thousand dollars in cash, and a "decent sized truck"... anything could happen.

Music: "Our Holiday Romance," "Bells and Beats," and "The Story of the Tree."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

We loved making this episode! If you thought it was a real tree-t fir your ears, please support us.